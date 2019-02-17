Lowertown stabbing now a homicide after victim dies

Ottawa police say a homicide investigation is now underway after a 44-year-old man stabbed in Lowertown earlier this month succumbed to his injuries.

Police first responded to the incident on the afternoon of Feb. 8 and found a man with serious injuries outside a building at 380 Murray St.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

In a tweet Sunday, police said they are now investigating the case as a homicide after the victim died on the weekend.

It's not clear if new charges have been laid against the man, whose name has not been released.

Police said the two men knew each other.