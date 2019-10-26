Man stabbed in mugging at Tim Hortons on Montreal Road

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a mugging at a Tim Hortons in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the coffee shop located at 115 Montreal Road at 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police told CBC. The person who stabbed the man was able to get away on foot with some of the victim's belongings.

Police were unable to tell CBC whether the attack happened inside or outside the Tim Hortons.

As of 7:30 a.m. no arrests had been made.

The Tim Hortons re-opened to customers at 4 a.m.