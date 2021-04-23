Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man dead after stabbing in Chinatown

Ottawa police say a man who was stabbed on Somerset Street W. Friday morning later died in hospital. A male suspect is in custody.

Male suspect in police custody after Friday morning incident

Ottawa police said a man stabbed on Somerset Street W. near Bronson Avenue Friday morning later died. (CBC)

Ottawa police say a man who was stabbed on Somerset Street W. on Friday morning later died in hospital.

In a series of tweets, police said they got a call about a stabbing at the intersection of Somerset and Arthur streets, two blocks west of Bronson Avenue, around 9:40 a.m.

There they found the victim. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating and has a male suspect in custody.

No further details have been released. Police said they haven't finished notifying the victim's next of kin.

