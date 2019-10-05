Man stabbed on Rideau Street

Ottawa police are investigating after a man was stabbed near the ByWard Market Friday.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Rideau Street near the Petro Canada gas station at the corner of King Edward Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Civic Hospital in serious condition, police wrote in a release.

Police said they don't believe there is any threat to public safety and are asking witnesses to contact them.