1 injured in stabbing near south Ottawa grocery store
Paramedics say one person has been taken to hospital
One person has been injured in a stabbing near a Food Basics grocery store in the south end of Ottawa.
In a news release, Ottawa police say the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 1670 Heron Rd.
A male youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.