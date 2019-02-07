Skip to Main Content
1 injured in stabbing near south Ottawa grocery store
One person has been injured in a stabbing near a Food Basics grocery store on Heron Road.

One person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near the Food Basics on Heron Road. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

One person has been injured in a stabbing near a Food Basics grocery store in the south end of Ottawa. 

In a news release, Ottawa police say the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. near 1670 Heron Rd. 

A male youth was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

