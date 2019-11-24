Police investigate stabbing in ByWard Market

A stabbing in the city's downtown left someone in critical conditions, Ottawa Paramedic Service says.

Late Saturday night, Ottawa police responded to a call in ByWard Market.

Although police wouldn't comment on the stabbing, the paramedic service said its tactical team was called into the basement of the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter and support centre.

Paramedics say the person was found with "significant trauma" but is now in stable condition.

The police investigation is ongoing.