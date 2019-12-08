Man stabbed at nightclub in Hull sector

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing early Sunday at a nightclub in the Hull sector of Gatineau, police say.

According to police, the man was stabbed at 1:10 a.m., in front of Mardi Gras, a night club at 117 promenade du Portage.

The man's injuries are considered serious, but police say his life is not in danger.

An investigation is underway and investigators hope to question witnesses. A security perimeter has been set up around the club.

Promenade du Portage is closed to traffic until further notice.