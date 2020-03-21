Murray Street stabbing now homicide investigation
A 58-year-old man died in hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed in the ByWard Market Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa police say an investigation into a daylight stabbing in the ByWard Market is now a murder investigation.
A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street Thursday afternoon.
He died in hospital Saturday morning, police said.
Two men were taken into custody. No charges have been laid.
The Ottawa police homicide unit has taken over the investigation.