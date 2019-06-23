Man stabbed in ByWard Market Sunday morning

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed Sunday morning in the ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

The stabbing took place around 11:30 a.m. on Murray Street, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

Nurses provided first aid to the victim, applying pressure to the wound.

"Paramedics supported by tactical paramedics responded to the scene and replaced the bandage in place by specialized dressings, which speed up the formation of blood clots," said paramedic service spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps.

The victim was in critical condition before being sent to hospital.

Ottawa police say they are investigating and do not have a suspect.

It's the second stabbing in Ottawa this weekend. A 38-year-old man was stabbed at the corner of King Edward Avenue and Daly Avenue in Sandy Hill on Friday night.