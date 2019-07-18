Man stabbed outside Shepherds of Good Hope
A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing outside the Shepherds of Good Hope in downtown Ottawa Wednesday night.
Victim's face was cut
A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing outside the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter and support centre in downtown Ottawa Wednesday night.
The incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. near the corner of Murray Street and King Edward Avenue.
Police said the victim, in his 30s, approached paramedics nearby after being "slashed across the face".
Police said the victim was uncooperative.