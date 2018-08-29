Man stabbed, seriously injured near Rideau Centre
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 70s was stabbed and seriously injured in downtown Ottawa late Wednesday morning.
Man in his 70s taken to hospital in stable condition Wednesday
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Daly Avenue and Cumberland Street at about 11:45 a.m.
Paramedics stabilized the man en route to the hospital.
Police were unable to add more details about the incident.