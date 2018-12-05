Police arrest suspect in Bells Corners stabbing, robbery

Ottawa police have nabbed a 19-year-old man suspected in both a stabbing and a knifepoint robbery in the same neighbourhood Tuesday night.

Ottawa police were called to the stabbing on Ellery Crescent, near Moodie Drive and Robertson Road, just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There officers found a 20-year-old victim suffering from critical but non-life-threatening injuries, but no suspect.

Police were then called to a break-in on nearby Stinson Crescent, where a knife-wielding suspect stole personal belongings from the homeowner.

The police canine team soon tracked down the suspect. He's facing charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering.