St. Patrick's parade prompts road closures downtown

Ottawa will host its annual St. Patrick's Day parade, which will run through the city's downtown Saturday.

The 37th St. Patrick's Day parade will start at 11:00 a.m. near Ottawa City Hall, at the corner of Laurier Avenue and Elgin Street.

The procession will travel west on Laurier Avenue, before turning south on Bank Street to Lansdowne Park.

A celebration and a musical show are planned. Festivities at Lansdowne Park will continue until 10 p.m.

Several street closures are to be expected. Laurier Avenue will be closed between Nicholas and Elgin Streets from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and between Elgin and Bank Streets from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bank Street will also be closed between Laurier Avenue and Lansdowne Park between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.