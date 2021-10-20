Used bus purchase spiked after cost soars, concerns flagged

Ottawa will not be adding 13 used buses from the city of St. Louis to its fleet after the price skyrocketed on the weekend and the city flagged several potential problems with the aging vehicles.

The auction for the buses Coun. Catherine McKenney had pledged to personally buy for the city was set to close Monday afternoon, with the price having soared from roughly $1,500 last Wednesday to more than $30,000.

McKenney had offered to cover the tab for the buses at the city's most recent transit commission meeting, where transit advocates shared riders' frustrations with the state of the bus fleet during the latest LRT shutdown.

On Monday, McKenney shared a response from city staff with CBC that noted several problems with the buses, from difficulties bringing them up to OC Transpo specifications in the short-term to questions about their long-term viability.

"It is important to consider that the buses up for auction are approximately 17 years old, and we do not know the condition of the buses nor how well they have been maintained since previously sold," the response said.

"Based on the information that we have identified, it is not recommended that we proceed with purchasing these end-of-life buses."

Ottawa's Confederation Line has now been shut down for more than a month after a train derailed Sept. 19 near Tremblay station.

