OPP investigating fatal marine collision on St. Lawrence River

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal marine collision on the St. Lawrence River, west of Brockville, Ont.

1 person confirmed dead

A yellow sign with a crest and the word "Police."
The Ontario Provincial Police says the investigation into the single-vessel collision is ongoing. (Jillian Renouf/CBC)

A fatal marine collision on the St. Lawrence River, west of Brockville, Ont, is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 9:30 a.m. that one person is dead. 

A police spokesperson said the collision involved a single vessel but that no other details are being released.

Witnesses are asked to contact the OPP's Leeds detachment.

