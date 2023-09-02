OPP investigating fatal marine collision on St. Lawrence River
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal marine collision on the St. Lawrence River, west of Brockville, Ont.
1 person confirmed dead
A fatal marine collision on the St. Lawrence River, west of Brockville, Ont, is being investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The OPP posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after 9:30 a.m. that one person is dead.
A police spokesperson said the collision involved a single vessel but that no other details are being released.
Witnesses are asked to contact the OPP's Leeds detachment.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeedsOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeedsOPP</a> UPDATE: 1 fatality confirmed. Incident under investigation by OPP. No further information available for release at this time.<br><br>Any witnesses requested to contact Leeds OPP ^nc—@OPP_ER