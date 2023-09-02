St. Lawrence College has unveiled a Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack "legacy space" at its Kingston, Ont., campus.

The space is inspired by the memory of Wenjack, an Indigenous boy who escaped his residential school and died trying to walk hundreds of kilometres home.

According to The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, the organization that run the Legacy Spaces program, they offer a place to bring together people to build connections and ensure Indigenous perspectives are represented and celebrated.

Downie, the late lead singer of The Tragically Hip, helped create the fund after calling on Canadians to improve the lives of Indigenous peoples. He died of brain cancer in 2017.

The legacy spaces are intended to be places of learning and reconciliation for students, employees and campus guests, according to college president and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

"The opening of this first legacy space will foster a culture of belonging for Indigenous students and employees who have been underrepresented, providing opportunities to connect with their own history and culture," said Vollebregt.

"For non-Indigenous employees and students, the spaces will create opportunities for growth through personal learning journeys and professional development."

A mural seen at the legacy space St. Lawrence College unveiled at its Kingston, Ont., campus on Aug. 23, 2023. (St. Lawrence College)

1st space in Kingston

St. Lawrence College is the first post-secondary institution in Ontario to announce plans for legacy spaces on each of its campuses, which also exist in Cornwall, Ont., and Brockville, Ont.

It's also the first such space in Kingston, Downie's hometown.

"I know that when I was a history student in university and had presentations to do in discussions, I was always taken aback by the lack of knowledge and awareness of our history and our story," said Harriet Visitor, Wenjack's niece and an educator who sits on the fund's board of directors.

"So I think for myself as an educator, I am very thankful that universities and colleges are going to be having [these] spaces."

The legacy space will 'foster a culture of belonging for Indigenous students and employees,' says Glenn Vollebregt, president and CEO of St. Lawrence College. (Submitted/St. Lawrence College)

'A shared path'

Visitor told Ontario Morning last week that she grew up with very little knowledge of her uncle Chanie's story or that of her own father in residential schools.

According to Visitor, there was "no talking about that painful part of our lives."

"You felt it but you just couldn't understand it," she said. "Having Gord come into our lives and [with] legacy spaces and legacy schools, I have felt it firsthand — the healing that happens within ... families."

Reconciliation can be expedited through shared stories, according to Shannon Hall, co-chair of St. Lawrence College's Indigenous Education Council.

"In these spaces, St. Lawrence College commits to providing an opportunity to create a shared path to learn, re-learn, listen, share, reconcile and heal that honours every child's journey and the lessons of our shared history," Hall said.