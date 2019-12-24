Ottawa malls say LRT changing how shoppers arrive

Two Ottawa shopping malls have been hoping to capitalize on the new LRT, but only one says it's seen a shift in how shoppers arrive.

The Rideau Centre and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre both have stops along the Confederation Line. The train began rolling for commuters on Sept. 14.

"We've actually had an increase in traffic, which is very welcomed," said Mary Knapp, general manager of the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

The mall sees just shy of nine million people walk through its doors a year and has seen a four per cent increase in the number of people since last year and a similar jump in sales, she said.

Ottawa's St-Laurent light rail stop along the Confederation Line. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

But whether all that increase can be attributed solely to the LRT is unclear.

"We track our patterns by entrance and so we are seeing an increase in the entrance from the LRT, but we've also seen an increase in other door entrances into the mall," she said.

More people are taking the LRT than the bus and she expects that number to continue to grow.

"I think as the city gets used to the trains and the travel, I think this is just going to be nothing but growth for us with regard to LRT traffic. And as each week goes by, we're starting to see a little bit more and a little bit more."

Rideau Centre traffic 'steady'

Meanwhile, the Rideau Centre says it hasn't seen a concrete increase in traffic.

"It's almost flat," said Brian O'Hoski, general manager of the Rideau Centre.

Brian O'Hoski said the Rideau Centre hasn't seen much of an increase in traffic since the LRT opened, but he's hopeful that will change. (CBC)

"It's been pretty steady. We haven't seen an increase or a decrease for that matter."

But he said it's been too short a time since the transit system started rolling underneath the mall for them to tell. The mall was a hub for buses well before the LRT rolled out.

He hopes there will be an increase in traffic from the LRT over time and believes the fact people can hop on and off on the same ride could add to some sales.

"Every little bit helps and I think this is a great addition for Ottawa and I think, you know, the best is yet to come."