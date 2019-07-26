Police ID St-Isidore fire victims, say no foul play involved

OPP say two men from east of Ottawa were killed in a house fire in St-Isidore, Ont., on Tuesday.

The first 911 call to the two-storey home on County Road 9 in The Nation, Ont., came in at about 2:30 a.m. that day.

It took two hours to bring the flames under control.

On Wednesday, OPP said emergency crews had found one body inside the home and that another person was missing. The second body was found inside later on.

They have been identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Laughren of St-Isidore and 44-year-old David Grant of Clarence-Rockland, Ont.

Foul play is not suspected, police said in a news release issued Friday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and chief coroner's offices continue to investigate.