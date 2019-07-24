2nd body found in burnt St-Isidore home
Nobody considered missing anymore, police say
Emergency crews have found the body of a person who was unaccounted for after a Tuesday fire east of Ottawa.
The first 911 call to the two-storey home on County Road 9 came at about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
As many as 35 volunteer firefighters from three different stations responded.
The fire was so intense that firefighters were forced to take a defensive stance and try and contain the fire.
It took two hours to bring the blaze under control.
Wednesday, OPP said they first found one body inside the home and while another person was missing, their body was later found inside as well.
Neither victim has been identified so far by officials.
The house is a total loss according to fire officials, who say the upper floor collapsed.
The Ontario Fire Marshall, coroner's office and OPP are still investigating how the deadly fire started.
Anyone with information can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or give an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
