Barrhaven elementary school closed due to COVID-19

A Barrhaven elementary school in the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) is being closed for at least 10 days due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

St. Benedict Catholic Elementary School is the first OCSB school to be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak this school year, according to the board.

In a letter sent to parents dated Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) said there is an outbreak affecting several cohorts so the entire school is being closed "out of an abundance of caution."

An outbreak is declared when two people test positive and there is a possibility transmission happened at the school, OPH said.

The OCSB COVID-19 dashboard says there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and none among staff.

OPH has advised parents the closure could last at least 10 days and they will be informed if cohorts can return earlier.

The letter said only parents and children who are high-risk contacts are required to isolate and testing is being prioritized for members of the school community.