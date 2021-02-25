St-Albert Cheese Co-op closes due to COVID-19 outbreak

The St-Albert Cheese Co-op in eastern Ontario temporarily closed Thursday as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said three employees have tested positive at the factory in St. Albert, Ont., over the past week.

The mobile unit from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit is screening all staff members at the cheese factory Thursday for COVID-19. As a result, both the store and factory will be closed for screening.

The store will reopen on Saturday but the factory will stay closed until Tuesday to give staff "time to get the results and re-evaluate the situation," the statement said.

It went on to say management would "continue to take all possible measures at our disposal, in order to keep our staff and customers safe."

