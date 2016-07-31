St. Albert aims to become new threshing world record holder

Two world records are about to be squashed in St. Albert, Ont., just 50 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

The town will be holding the world's largest threshing event Sunday with more than 250 threshing machines operating at the same time and place.

The machines are a type of antique farm equipment that threshes grain, removing the seeds from the stalks and husks.

"All the threshing machines are going to be in a row, every row is going to have 30 machines in a row," said organizer Francois Latour. "I'm set up for 300 threshing machines."

The view from above as antique threshing machines broke a world record in July 2016 in Manitoba. (Harvesting Hope/Twitter)

St. Albert broke the record in 2015 at 111 machines, but a rival group in Manitoba stole their title, and set a new record with 139 machines in 2016.

People across Ontario and Quebec are now lending a hand to to make sure that doesn't happen again.

"They called me from everywhere, they have a threshing machine and they want to join," Latour told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

2nd world record

The town is also planning on breaking the world record Sunday for the largest pink human ribbon ever made using more than 8,265 people.

The idea was inspired by Latour's wife, who passed away due to breast cancer.

Organizers, he said, are also trying to raise $100,000 for breast cancer-related causes.

The event is taking place at the St. Albert's Cheese Factory, at 150 St. Paul St. The threshing event starts at 1 p.m., and the ribbon event starts at 3 p.m.