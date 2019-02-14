Suspended lawyer claims he bribed auditor with Sens tickets

Suspended lawyer Stéphane Langlois testified under oath that he used Ottawa Senators tickets and coupons to his restaurant to encourage an auditor to "look the other way" when his firm's books were being looked at.

The Law Society of Ontario conducted a routine two-day spot audit at Charron Langlois LLP in January 2015, a year before millions of dollars were discovered missing from Langlois's trust accounts.

The audit found no wrongdoing by the Clarence-Rockland lawyer in 2015, but according to a transcript of pre-trial testimony made by Langlois under oath in 2018 and obtained by CBC News, money may have been missing when the audit was performed.

In September 2016 — a month after the other lawyers in Langlois's firm filed a formal complaint, prompting the society to launch an in-depth investigation into Langlois — the society suspended his licence.

An investigator discovered that accounts that should have held nearly $4 million in trust for several clients had dwindled to $220,000.

Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a fraud investigation. No charges have been laid against Langlois.

Langlois claims he bribed auditor

In 2018, Langlois gave sworn evidence during a teleconference from his current home in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The call, in both French and English, was part of the pre-trial process in two of the more than 75 civil lawsuits launched against him.

"I sat down with [the auditor in 2015] and said, yes, there were some files that I'd done that were not according to the standard way that the bar would expect," Langlois testified in English under oath during the call.

The guy from the Law Society left my office with a gift certificate to my Boston Pizza and tickets for a Senators game. - Stéphane Langlois's testimony

Asked if the auditor checked the balance of the trust accounts in 2015, Langlois said in English, "All I know is that I was able to turn him ... I was able to make him look the other way."

Langlois testified the auditor told him to choose some files to look at so he could write his report, and also claimed he bribed the auditor.

"The guy from the Law Society left my office with a gift certificate to my Boston Pizza and tickets for a Senators game," he testified in French.

He also said he wasn't able to pull the same trick the following year.

"I didn't have any hockey tickets and it didn't work," he said in English.

None of Langlois's claims, nor the claims against him, have been tested in court.

'No concerns' in 2015, Law Society says

In an email, the Law Society said there is "no substance to the allegations" made by Langlois.

A senior communications advisor said the society's initial 2015 audit didn't flag any problems.

"At the time of the [2015] audit, no concerns of shortages were observed in the review of the firm's recent October and November 2014 trust account reconciliations and comparisons," Susan Tonkin wrote.

"The audit file was subsequently closed."

The email also outlined the society's business conduct policy, which states benefits can't be accepted by employees and agreements can't be entered into by employees if they "result in, or give the appearance of ... being favoured or given preference over others."

Law Society staff and their family members also can't accept gifts or hospitality, "other than items of nominal value."

'Don't worry about it, I'll refund it'

In his testimony, Langlois claimed he started using the trust accounts as early as 2014 to cover expenses and service a growing number of loans he had to pay back, and that his firm's accountant would ask him about the transactions.

"What did you tell her?" one of the lawyers asked during the teleconference.

"Exactly what I told the guy from the Law Society," Langlois replied in English. "'Don't worry about it, I'll refund it.'"

I kind of got to learn how to play the system with the compensation between the banks. - Stéphane Langlois testimony

Langlois also described his strategy of taking advantage of the bank's practise of holding cheques.

He claimed he'd deposit a cheque from his personal account to balance the trust fund each month, and before his personal cheque would bounce, he'd write a cheque from the trust fund to cover his personal account.

"I kind of got to learn how to play the system with the compensation between the banks," Langlois explained in English. "And you have a way to do it without being caught."

He claimed that if he tried to balance the books by the 21st of each month, he didn't have to report the trust account shortages to the Law Society.