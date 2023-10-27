Titanic-era steamship arrives at new home in Kingston

Crew members aboard the S.S. Keewatin as it arrives in Kingston, Ont., on Oct. 26, 2023. It had sailed from Georgian Bay through Lake Huron, Lake Erie and finally, Lake Ontario. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

One of the world's largest remaining Edwardian steamships, the S.S. Keewatin, has arrived at its new home at a museum in Kingston, Ont., after sailing through the Great Lakes from Georgian Bay near Barrie.

The vessel is older than the Titanic. It had been docked at Port McNicoll in Georgian Bay, which was once a vital stop along a Canadian Pacific Railway shipping route.

Keewatin was the centrepiece of waterfront redevelopment plans there, but after those plans fell through, the steamship was donated by longtime owner Skyline Investments Inc. to the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes in Kingston, some 350 kilometres away.

The 107-metre-long ship arrived at the museum on Oct. 26, pulled in by tugboats.

The steamship was tugged into a dry dock at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes. It's set to become a museum exhibit. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The Keewatin is tugged across Lake Ontario near Kingston, with Gord Edgar Downie Pier in the foreground. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Keewatin passes behind the sculpture 'Time' by artist Kosso Eloul at the Kingston waterfront. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The museum secured a heritage designation for the Keewatin, and will fund about $2 million in major repairs.

Later on, Keewatin will open as a museum exhibit in a dry dock.

For nearly 60 years, the Keewatin transported passengers and freight from Port McNicoll across the Great Lakes to Thunder Bay, Ont.

The ship was decommissioned in the 1960s and purchased by a wealthy American who turned it into a floating museum on Michigan's Kalamazoo Lake.

Eric Conroy, who used to work aboard the S.S. Keewatin, stands with the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes behind him on Oct. 26. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Chris West, chair of the board of directors of the museum, stands in front of the S.S. Keewatin on Oct. 26. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

People look up at the Keewatin after its arrival in Kingston. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

In a written statement, the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes said it was accepting the ship as a donation and that it couldn't stay in Port McNicoll "as there is no qualified or resourced organization to care for it."

The museum's manager, Doug Cowie, has called it a "transformational" acquisition for the museum.

Cowie said unlike Port McNicoll, Kingston has five qualities that make it the right home for the Keewatin: financial resources, plenty of tourists, a dry dock, an exclusive heritage designation and decades of expertise.

Bystanders watch the S.S. Keewatin as it arrives. (Dan Taekema/CBC)