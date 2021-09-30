Korean restaurant to host Squid Game-themed Halloween parties

An Ottawa Korean restaurant will hold its own Squid Game competitions this weekend as part of a Halloween event inspired by the popular Netflix series.

The show, produced and set in South Korea, features contestants putting their lives on the line in a series of competitions to win a large cash prize.

On Saturday and Sunday, Seoul Dog on O'Connor Street, which primarily serves Korean-style corn dogs, will give out a prize of 145,000 South Korean Won ($150 CAD) for the best costume inspired by the show, as well as a $100 prize for the best costume not related to the series.

Outfits from the show, such as the green track suits worn by contestants and the black masks and pink hoodies of the games' workers, have become popular costumes this Halloween season.

Have your own Squid Game-themed costume? Send us your photos.

The restaurant will also hold games based on the ones in the show where contestants can win prizes — but without the fatal consequences that might follow a failure.

In an interview with CBC Radio's All In a Day Wednesday, Seoul Dog co-owner Heechan Park said Squid Game appeals to him partly because it features games he enjoyed in his youth.

"There are a couple of games I didn't play much, but I'm familiar with all of them," he told host Alan Neal.

"I grew up playing those games at school … whenever we had a break, we'd go out and play, sometimes on the street on the weekend when I was little."

Another memory from his youth is buying the Dalgona cookies, which are featured in the show, after school.

Seoul Dog co-owner Heechan Park says the games featured in the Netflix series Squid Game remind him of his childhood in South Korea. (Heechan Park)

Spoiler alert

Spoiler alert: in a Squid Game scene, contestants must carve different shapes from the Dalgona cookies. If they accidentally break the shape in the centre, it's game over for them.

While Park did not reveal how many games will be held this weekend, he did say attendees can win a prize by completing the same challenge.

But he has to limit the number of winners to 10 people because the show reveals an easy way to extract the shape.

"We don't want everyone just coming back with hundreds of cookies looking for a prize," he said. "So you have to do it fast and efficient."

The cookies are easily made with sugar and baking soda — with some practice.

"For first-timers, you might end up with ugly, burned pieces of hot sugar," Park said.

While Park hasn't revealed his costume outright, he did drop a hint.

The workers in the series have shapes on their masks that represent their role at the games. He says he's ordered costumes for Seoul Dog employees to wear on the weekend.

The restaurant hopes the weekend's events will help with its planned transition to serving a wider range of Korean food and drink.

"We'll try our best to accommodate everyone and give them a good experience," he said.