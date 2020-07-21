SQ divers search for missing boater after crash south of Maniwaki

The Sûreté du Québec is searching for a missing 20-year-old woman south of Maniwaki, Que., after the boat she was on hit a rock late Monday night.

The woman was one of four people in the boat on Lac des Trente et un Milles, approximately 130 kilometres north of downtown Ottawa.

Three of the four passengers made it to the shore after the collision at about 11 p.m., police said, but the unidentified woman didn't reappear.

The person operating the boat was arrested. Charges have not been announced.

Police say all four people on the boat weren't wearing life jackets. The three others suffered minor injuries.

Police divers and collision investigators will go to work at the lake this morning.

2nd possible drowning

This was the second drowning investigation by Sûreté du Québec in the region on Monday, the same day Quebecers were warned about an increase in drownings compared to this time last year.

A man in his 70s drowned Monday morning in an in-ground residential swimming pool in Montebello, Que., east of Gatineau.

According to police, the man was possibly doing work on the pool on St-Hyacinthe Road at the time. An investigation is ongoing.