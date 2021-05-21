Splash pads opening this long weekend after all

After flip-flopping on plans this week, officials say splash pads in Ottawa will open in time for the long weekend after all.

According to the province's three-step reopening plan issued Thursday afternoon, splash pads and outdoor pools were slated to open as part of the first stage, expected to happen mid-June.

That meant local plans to open some of Ottawa's 127 splash pads now had to be scrapped, prompting Mayor Jim Watson and some city councillors to ask the province to reconsider.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson with Health Minister Christine Elliott's office confirmed that the province had amended the reopening plan.

"Recognizing that splash/spray pads, like other outdoor recreational amenities, can be safely enjoyed, we have amended the regulation to align splash pads/spray pads with other outdoor recreational amenities," wrote the minister's press secretary in an email.

This means splash pads can reopen at the same time as golf courses, basketball courts, BMX parks and other select outdoor amenities at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, she said.