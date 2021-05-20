Provincial plan delays opening of Ottawa's splash pads

Splash pads in Ottawa won't be reopening this week after all, according to the city.

The news comes after the Ontario government released its reopening plans Thursday afternoon.

The provincial roadmap reopens golf courses, tennis courts and other outdoor amenities as early as this Saturday. However, it slates splash pads, outdoor pools and wading pools for reopening sometime around June 14.

On Wednesday during a virtual news conference, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health, said she sees splash pads as similar to playgrounds, which means they'd be exempt from the provincewide stay-at-home order.

Etches didn't provide a specific timeline for reopening, but said some residents were already reporting the water had been turned on at certain splash pads.

In an announcement Thursday, however, the City of Ottawa said none of its 127 pads would open this week, and that they would instead open as soon as it's allowed by the province — possibly on June 14.

"Makes no sense," tweeted Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney, responding to the news.

"Nuts," said Kitchissippi Ward Coun. Jeff Leiper in a tweet.