Rollover of dairy transport truck leads to traffic delays

Fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene after a transport truck carrying milk rolled over near the intersection of Highway 416 and Roger Stevens Drive Saturday morning.

Photos of the crash show jugs of milk littering the highway, many of them leaking out onto the road.

Paramedics received the call at approximately 6:29 a.m.

Firefighters assessed & treated the single occupant who was able to get out of the vehicle on their own. Patient care was transferred to paramedics. Firefighters contained the leaks & Tech Rescue crews helped move the front of the truck to open traffic.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle without assistance, before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Fire crews worked to contain a fuel leak and helped direct traffic.

The Ontario Police Service has closed the southbound lane of Roger Stevens Drive.