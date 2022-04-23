Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Rollover of dairy transport truck leads to traffic delays

Fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene after a transport truck carrying milk rolled over near the intersection of Highway 416 and Roger Stevens Drive in Ottawa Saturday morning.

Driver suffered minor injuries

Joseph Tunney · CBC News ·
Milk could be seen spilling out onto the road after a transport truck rolled over Saturday morning. (Ottawa Fire Services)

Photos of the crash show jugs of milk littering the highway, many of them leaking out onto the road.

Paramedics received the call at approximately 6:29 a.m.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was able to exit the vehicle without assistance, before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Fire crews worked to contain a fuel leak and helped direct traffic.

The Ontario Police Service has closed the southbound lane of Roger Stevens Drive.

