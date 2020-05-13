Police target 'worst of the worst' in speeding crackdown

Ottawa police have been cracking down on motorists who may be taking advantage of the quiet streets to push the pedal to the metal.

Between April 25 and May 8, police handed out 582 speeding tickets and impounded multiple vehicles whose drivers were caught stunt driving.

Sgt. Craig Roberts said the aim of the two-week blitz was to slam the brakes on the "worst of the worst" before they kill someone.

"The higher the speeds, the worse the impact," Roberts said. "They cause the kind of collisions which result in fatalities."

‘Operation Overwatch’ enforcement results for first two weeks are in <a href="https://t.co/Pyob7ikCCc">https://t.co/Pyob7ikCCc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a><br><br>On connaît le bilan des deux premières semaines de l’Opération « Overwatch » <a href="https://t.co/PLZDvd2aID">https://t.co/PLZDvd2aID</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnouvelles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnouvelles</a> —@OttawaPolice

Typical fines range from $100 to $300, but the higher the speed, the higher the penalty.

Drivers caught stunt driving — speeding 50 km/h or more over the limit — face a $2,000 fine and a seven-day licence suspension plus towing and impoundment fees.

Roberts said preventing avoidable collisions is one way to help the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other front-line workers currently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want our health-care professionals to be focused on the pandemic as much as they can," Roberts said. "These unnecessary types of tragedies are something we're really hoping to avoid."