Portage Bridge speed limit changes to 50 km/h

The posted speed limit on Portage Bridge will change to 50 km/h starting Thursday.

The new speed limit will match the posted speed on the roads at both ends of the bridge, the National Capital Commission said in a news release.

The current posted speed limit is 60 km//h.

Thursday closures

There will be some closures along the bridge as crews install the new signs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

The northbound lane for high-occupancy vehicles toward Gatineau and the bidirectional cycle track will be closed first, and will then be followed by closures to the southbound lane toward Ottawa.

The NCC said work could also cause small temporary closures along the bridge's sidewalks in both directions.

The bridge's five other lanes will remain open at all times during the work.

The NCC is urging motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise caution around the area during the installation process.