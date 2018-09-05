Skip to Main Content
Portage Bridge speed limit changes to 50 km/h

Portage Bridge speed limit changes to 50 km/h

The posted speed limit on Portage Bridge will drop from 60 to 50 km/h starting Thursday.

Installation of signs will result in some closures Thursday

CBC News ·
The posted speed limit on the Portage Bridge will be 50 km/h starting on Sept. 6, 2018. ( Estelle Cote-Sroka/Radio-Canada)

The posted speed limit on Portage Bridge will change to 50 km/h starting Thursday. 

The new speed limit will match the posted speed on the roads at both ends of the bridge, the National Capital Commission said in a news release.

The current posted speed limit is 60 km//h.

Thursday closures

There will be some closures along the bridge as crews install the new signs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday. 

The northbound lane for high-occupancy vehicles toward Gatineau and the bidirectional cycle track will be closed first, and will then be followed by closures to the southbound lane toward Ottawa.

The NCC said work could also cause small temporary closures along the bridge's sidewalks in both directions.

The bridge's five other lanes will remain open at all times during the work.

The NCC is urging motorists, cyclists and pedestrians to exercise caution around the area during the installation process. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us