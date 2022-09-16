Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Speed limit lowering to 40 km/h on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive

Drivers will have to take it a little bit slower along the Rideau Canal starting Monday.

NCC says it's reducing limit to improve safety

CBC News ·
The speed limit along the entire Queen Elizabeth Driveway and a section of Colonel By Drive will be 40 km/h starting Monday, down from 60 km/h. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Drivers will have to take it a little bit slower along the Rideau Canal starting Monday.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced Thursday that it is reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and a section of Colonel By Drive between Bronson Avenue and Daly Avenue.

The change will take effect when new speed limit signs are installed Sept. 19. The speed limit was previously 60 km/h.

The NCC said in a statement Thursday that it's making the change to increase safety on parkways. 

"It will also make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access the Rideau Canal and surrounding pathways," the statement added, noting that multiple active-use crossings have been installed on Colonel By Drive and Queen Elizabeth Driveway in the past decade.

The NCC's parkway policy is currently under review and is expected to be done in 2024.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now