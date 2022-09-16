Speed limit lowering to 40 km/h on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive

Drivers will have to take it a little bit slower along the Rideau Canal starting Monday.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced Thursday that it is reducing the speed limit to 40 km/h on Queen Elizabeth Driveway and a section of Colonel By Drive between Bronson Avenue and Daly Avenue.

The change will take effect when new speed limit signs are installed Sept. 19. The speed limit was previously 60 km/h.

GOTTA GO SLOWER: The NCC is reducing the speed limit to 40 from 60 km/h for the full length of Queen Elizabeth Dwy and a section of Colonel By Dr, from Bronson to Daly. Effective Monday, Sept. 19, with the installation of new signage. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/otttraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#otttraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottbike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottbike</a> —@cbcotttraffic

The NCC said in a statement Thursday that it's making the change to increase safety on parkways.

"It will also make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to access the Rideau Canal and surrounding pathways," the statement added, noting that multiple active-use crossings have been installed on Colonel By Drive and Queen Elizabeth Driveway in the past decade.

The NCC's parkway policy is currently under review and is expected to be done in 2024.