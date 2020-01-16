15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall this weekend

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of eastern and northeastern Ontario with lots of snow in the weekend forecast.

The snow is expected to start falling Saturday morning with between 15 to 25 centimetres forecast through to Sunday morning, when the snow will ease to flurries.

The snowfall will be accompanied by strong winds gusting up to 50 km/h, which could cause blowing snow to reduce visibility in some areas.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Pembroke, Brockville, Cornwall, Kingston, and Belleville are all covered by the special weather statement.