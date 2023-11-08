Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain set to hit National Capital Region

Environment Canada says snow, ice pellets and light freezing rain buildup are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning across a large swath of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

It could affect the Thursday morning commute, the agency said in a notice posted on its website Wednesday morning.

The total accumulation of snow and ice pellets is expected to be about five centimetres, with higher amounts "toward the Ottawa Valley."

It's being caused by an approaching low-pressure system. Precipitation will gradually shift from snow to rain by Thursday morning or afternoon as temperatures rise above freezing, Environment Canada said.

Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the system approaches.

Affected communities include Ottawa, Cornwall, Brockville, Belleville, Kingston, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke, Smiths Falls, Lanark and South Frontenac in Ontario, as well as Gatineau, Low, Wakefield, Maniwaki, Gracefield and Papineau in Quebec.