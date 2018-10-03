Here's what you need to know about special advance voting in Ottawa

Special advance voting starts tomorrow in Ottawa's municipal election, marking only the second time the city has allowed voters to cast a ballot well ahead of the Oct. 22 election day.

Voters can head to one of six different locations between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr.

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.

Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.

Minto Recreation Complex, 3500 Cambrian Rd. (Barrhaven).

Richcraft Recreation Complex, 4101 Innovation Dr. (Kanata).

You can vote at any location regardless of your municipal ward — you'll just need your voter notification letter or a piece of identification with your name and address.

2nd run for special advance voting

This is only the second time the City of Ottawa has offered special advance voting, said Tyler Cox, manager of legislative services.

The same concept was piloted during Ottawa's 2014 municipal election, when it was offered at three locations across the city. In that election, around 8,000 people voted during the special advance period, prompting officials to expand the program this election, Cox said.

The program offers voters much more flexibility on where they can vote, Cox said, because ballots from all 23 wards can be printed on demand at any location. For example, a voter from Stittsville who works downtown will be able to vote at City Hall during special advance voting.

During traditional advance voting or on election day, voters will only be able to vote in their ward.

The timing of the special advance period is significant, Cox said.

"We saw in the federal election in 2015 that voting over Thanksgiving was quite popular," he said.

Voting over the holiday weekend gives university students who go to school away from Ottawa the chance to cast a ballot if they're home for Thanksgiving. And Friday Oct. 5 is a PD day for many Ottawa schools, giving parents the opportunity to show their kids democracy in action, he said.

Paper ballot votes will be tabulated and the results kept on a secure memory card, Cox said. Ballots will only be officially counted and added to the running tallies on election day.

Regular advance voting Oct.12

Traditional advance voting, when voters can only cast a ballot in their own wards, will take place on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Information on where the advance voting takes place in your ward can be found on your voter notification, or by calling the elections office at 613-580-2660.