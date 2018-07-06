Dogs rescued from Gatineau SPCA fire up for adoption

Six dogs rescued from a horrific fire in Gatineau, Que., are now up for adoption.

Seventy animals died in the fire that destroyed the SPCA of Western Quebec on Monday night.

The six dogs that were saved are now being cared for at Loft Canin, a dog daycare in Gatineau's Alymer sector, is now caring for the animals.

Workers at Loft Canin wrangle some of the six dogs saved from the fire. (CBC)

Celine Gauthier, with Loft Canin, said the daycare wanted to help after the fire.

Despite the trauma of the fire, all six dogs are in good health and ready for permanent homes, she said.

Firefighters rescued about a dozen dogs on the night of the fire, but these six were the only ones to survive.

Anyone interested in adopting one of the dogs can go to the SPCA's website for information.