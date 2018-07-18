Remaking Sparks: Fresh ideas for pedestrian mall get test run
Picnic tables, games, outdoor library sprang from public consultations
Parts of Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa are upping the fun factor this morning as officials try out some new ideas to revitalize the pedestrian mall.
The City of Ottawa launched a campaign to bring more people to the pedestrian mall with a public meeting in January, asking the public for ideas. Winners will form a revitalization plan that will eventually go to council for a vote.
Change is already afoot: in an effort to keep vehicles off the street, removable bollards were installed earlier this month.
Starting Wednesday, three new ideas are being tested out between Lyon and Elgin streets.
At 79 Sparks Street, between Elgin and Metcalfe streets, people can learn more about the project and share their thoughts.
Kevin McHale, executive director of the Sparks Street Business Improvement Area, told the CBC's Hallie Cotnam about the BIA's efforts.
Benches out, picnic tables in
People want more spots where they can sit down and share a meal, so some of the benches near Metcalfe Street have been replaced with picnic tables.
"[We heard] there's nowhere really comfortable to sit down with a family and eat, or eat lunch with friends, instead of sitting on a bench with leftovers on your lap," McHale said.
Blocks on blocks
Red and black stackable boxes, rocking chairs and hammocks now occupy the block between Kent and O'Connor streets, along with jumbo-sized versions of games such as Jenga and Connect 4.
"I have no doubt kids will do creative things with [the blocks]," McHale said. "Adults are going to use them as coffee tables, but how are kids going to play with it — or are they going to play with it?"
Borrow a book
Near the Bank of Canada headquarters at the corner of Bank Street, you can now flip through books for free.
"We're creating a library nook. We've bought a bunch of Canadian books so people can sit there, hang out for 10 to 15 minutes and peruse the books," he said.
