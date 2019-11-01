The heyday of Sparks Street's north side

While 19 of the 38 street-level shops on Sparks Street's north side are either vacant or construction offices for parliamentary precinct workers, archival photos show a much different past.

Photos from previous decades show a vibrant street with bustling shops — much like what's now seen on the south side, with its new eateries and stores.

The south side is handled by either private firms or the National Capital Commission, which hires a private company to handle commercial leases.

The north side, on the other hand, is managed by the federal government's Public Services and Procurement Canada,

Take a look at what this stretch of Sparks looked like in the 1940s and 1950s.

No more Kodak

If you take a stroll down the pedestrian-only walkway, you should still be able to spot the engraving of "James Hope and Sons," above 65 Sparks St. — although the Kodak photography store next door has been replaced with one offering bike rentals and guided tours.

This photo was taken in 1945.

That 50s style

Look at those cars! Look at those hats!

This photograph was taken in 1955 near 133 Sparks St.

While none of these stores remain, an opticians' outlet still can still be found next to the Library of Parliament.

Trolley time

While this photograph didn't come with a date, the trolley cars are a dead giveaway it couldn't have been taken much past the mid-20th century.

The photo was supposedly captured near the corner of Elgin and Sparks streets. While the brick building on the corner has been torn down, some of its neighbours are still standing.

Well before Instagram

Taken closer to the corner of Sparks and Bank, this 1955 photograph reveals, again, that many of these Victorian brick buildings didn't survive.

Still, you may have found yourself drawn to this corner to for an Instagram selfie with the "Ottawa" sign now located here.