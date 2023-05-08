1 dead, 5 injured in crash between van and school bus south of Ottawa

One adult was killed and another adult and four children were injured in a collision between a van and a school bus in South Stormont, Ont., Monday, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured children and bus driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the other children were brought to their school, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie, to be picked up by their parents, police said.

Road closure on Atchison Road, South Stormont for a fatal collision between a school bus and van. Driver of van pronounced deceased at scene. Bus driver and 4 children transported to hospital with minor injuries. Family reunification at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie. <a href="https://t.co/bRCVOhgD0q">pic.twitter.com/bRCVOhgD0q</a> —@OPP_ER

As of about 5 p.m. Monday, Atchison Road was closed between Richmond and Power Dam drives, according to police.

The OPP said it is on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision.