Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

1 dead, 5 injured in crash between van and school bus south of Ottawa

One adult was killed and another adult and four children were injured in a collision between a van and a school bus in South Stormont, Ont., Monday, police say.

4 children, bus driver taken to hospital with minor injuries

CBC News ·
A van and a school bus after a collision.
The OPP is investigating the cause of the crash between a van and school bus, shown here. (Michel Aspirot/CBC News)

One adult was killed and another adult and four children were injured in a collision between a van and a school bus in South Stormont, Ont., Monday, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Monday. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured children and bus driver were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the other children were brought to their school, École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Lucie, to be picked up by their parents, police said.

As of about 5 p.m. Monday, Atchison Road was closed between Richmond and Power Dam drives, according to police.

The OPP said it is on scene conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now