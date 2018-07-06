South Ottawa residents meet to discuss gun violence

Residents of a south Ottawa co-op where two homes were struck by stray bullets during a shooting on Tuesday are looking for solutions to reduce the chances violence will break out again.

Police say they are investigating a shooting in the lot of an automated car wash at Bank Street and Albion Road that appears to be where the bullets were fired from.

No one was injured in the July 3 shooting, no suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Stephanie Mutschler, a member of the Co-operative L'Habitation LaFontaine board and a resident there for 15 years, said one of the main concerns is criminal activity on the edges of the community.

"I've witnessed drug deals just happening along the fence in daylight," Mutschler said at the Wednesday afternoon meeting, which was also attended by Coun. Diane Deans and acting deputy Ottawa police chief Chris Renwick.

Bullet holes were found in Oni Joseph's home on Des Mesanges Drive. Joseph said the bullet entered through her northeast wall (left), came through her bedroom wall (centre) and ricocheted off of a door frame (right). (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Mutschler and other residents say they want to work with the car wash owner to reduce hours to avoid people congregating there.

"Nobody washes cars in the middle of the night. Let's ask them to put a gate and close it off when they're not open and have them install more lighting in dark areas, and better surveillance," Mutschler said.

Stephanie Mutschler, who has lived at Co-operative L'Habitation LaFontaine for 15 years, says residents are looking to make positive change in the neighbourhood. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'We're going to have a tragedy'

Renwick said police are speaking with the owner, but noted that people with illegal guns involved in drug activity aren't necessarily targeting the area.

"This community is not targeted. It is just in proximity, happenstance, that you're a backdrop to that lot where this dispute happened that resulted in gunfire," Renwick told the crowd.

Police are seeing a trend in the escalation of gun violence in Ottawa that matches other North American cities, Renwick said, and the force expects the trend to continue in 2018.

Coun. Diane Deans and acting deputy police chief Chris Renwick attended a meeting about community safety at the Co-operative L'Habitation LaFontaine two days after a shooting sent stray bullets into two homes. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

"We have to focus more on the suppression of this gun violence because we're seeing an increase," Renwick said. "The risk it poses to public safety, we just can't have that in our communities. We're going to have a tragedy sometime soon."

Renwick and Deans also spoke about creating a neighbourhood watch and the importance of reporting disturbances and illegal activity to police and bylaw.

Call for resources

Deans said police have increased the number of officers in areas that have experienced gun violence and moved school resource officers to patrol pathways.

"When I look at the level of police resourcing in Ottawa compared to other Canadian cities, we're not at the bottom, but we're at the low end and I wonder if, when we're seeing an escalation in street violence, if we don't need more resources," she said.

According to Statistics Canada, Ottawa had 128 police officers per capita in 2017. Compared to regions with similar populations, York Region has 137 and Edmonton has 183 officers per capita.

Council approved hiring 10 additional officers for the guns and gangs unit last week, ahead of federal funding expected in April.

Mayor Jim Watson said he's contacted the federal public safety minister and the provincial community safety minister about getting funding to the city sooner for the Gun Violence Suppression Strategy, which supports crime prevention programs and frontline officers.