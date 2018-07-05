Bullet tears through south Ottawa home of poet, activist

Local poet and activist Oni Joseph is calling for action on gun violence after a bullet was shot into her south Ottawa home Tuesday evening.

Joseph said she heard popping sounds at about 10:45 p.m. and then saw a bullet shoot through the wall of her bedroom. It whizzed past her forehead, her son's leg and narrowly missed her youngest son as he came up the stairs, she said.

"I'm in my house with my son and I'm supposed to be safe in my house. Since my area is not patrolled, I'm being shot at in my house," she said. "In my house! In my safety! So where am I safe if I'm not safe at home?"

Joseph said she was helping her son with algebra homework for an online course ahead of him starting school at Carleton University this fall.

It appears the bullet was fired from behind a wooded area that backs onto Bank Street, next to her home, she said.

Police investigating

Ottawa police say they are investigating a shooting in the 2500 block of Bank Street, where several bullet casings were recovered.

Officers say a bullet recovered from a residence on Des Mesanges Drive — Joseph's home — is part of the investigation. They say no one was injured and no suspect was arrested.

Bullet holes are seen here in Oni Joseph's home on Des Mesanges Drive. Joseph said the bullet entered through her northeast wall (left), came through her bedroom wall (centre) and ricocheted off a door frame (right). (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Joseph wants to hear from political leaders, including Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Diane Deans, about addressing violence in the community, especially since it's an election year, she said.

"Ottawa's turning into a war zone and no one is addressing it. I would like every candidate to address violence in the community."

Joseph also said she feels the south end is experiencing more violent crime and city leaders should be working with communities to respond to the causes.

Watson and Deans's respective offices did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment Wednesday evening.