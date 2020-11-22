Fire tears through South Glengarry wood plant

Dozens of firefighters from rural eastern Ontario battled heat and flames at a wood plant for roughly 10 hours Saturday.

South Glengarry fire chief Dave Robertson estimated more than 75 firefighters from eight stations helped battle the blaze that tore through XL Wood Products, a manufacturing facility near the town of Green Valley, Ont.

The plant was composed of a number of separate but interconnected structures, Robertson said, allowing the fire and heat to spread quickly.

"Being a wood-products-manufacturing business, the fire load within all the buildings was very high," Robertson said Sunday.

"There was a large degree of fire and damage to all the structures, to the point where we actually brought the bulk of the buildings down in our attempts to extinguish the fire."

Damage likely exceeds $1M

The fire was deemed under control at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, Robertson said.

The cause remains under investigation, he said, with damage likely exceeding $1 million.

Robertson said the facility — approximately 110 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa — wasn't in operation when alarms alerted fire crews to the danger.

No injuries have been reported.