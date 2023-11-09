Multiple house fires east of Cornwall, 1 person unaccounted for

One of the fires on Malibu Lane in South Glengarry the morning of Nov. 9, 2023, as seen from nearby Roger's Marina. (Supplied by Roger's Marina)

Ontario Provincial Police say three homes were heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning near the St. Lawrence River east of Cornwall. Local paramedics say one person is still believed to be in one of the buildings.

In a news release, OPP said emergency crews were called to Malibu Lane in South Glengarry around 7:30 a.m.

"The area where the fire occurred is actually a dense residential neighborhood. … Right now we have three personal residences that are either complete or near complete losses," said OPP Insp. Marc Hemmerick in an interview.

Deputy Chief Brian Dufresne from Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services told CBC one person is still believed to be in one of the burnt structures. Paramedics checked another person on the scene and released them without taking them to hospital.

In a social media post, police said County Road 2 is closed between Marion Road and Cameron's Point.

OPP said part of the response involved evacuating nearby homes. Details on a cause aren't immediately available.

The scene is about 20 kilometres east of Cornwall and 125 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.