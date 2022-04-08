Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a provincial police officer's use of a less lethal firearm to shoot a projectile at a man in mental distress.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police in South Frontenac received a 911 call about a man in distress, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release issued Friday.

Responding tactical officers contained the area and "an interaction ensued between officers and the man," the SIU wrote.

One of the OPP officers then fired a less lethal firearm at the man, striking him with an unspecified projectile. Types of less lethal projectiles can include rubber bullets, rubber buckshot, soft polymer rounds, wax bullets, plastic bullets, beanbag rounds and more.

Taken to hospital under Mental Health Act

The 35-year-old man was then apprehended by police under the Mental Health Act and taken to hospital, the SIU said.

"The SIU's mandate was invoked because a police officer discharged a less-lethal firearm, which is classified as a firearm," the SIU wrote.

"Under the Special Investigations Unit Act, a firearm is defined as a barrelled weapon from which any shot, bullet or other projectile can be discharged and that is capable of causing serious bodily injury or death to a person."

Anyone with information about the incident, including video or photos, is asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.