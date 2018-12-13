Teen arrested in mugging, stabbing

A 15-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly mugging and stabbing a man in southeast Ottawa on Wednesday night.

Police found the victim on Southvale Crescent just after 10 p.m., according to a news release.

The victim, 33, told police he had been stabbed after refusing to give up personal items.

The suspect was located near the scene and was arrested after a foot pursuit.

The victim was brought to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Ottawa police robbery unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.