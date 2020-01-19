Man pronounced dead following snowmobile crash

One man is dead after his snowmobile struck a tree Saturday, the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP has reported.

The force has identified the man as 44-year-old Brandon Corley of Cavan-Monaghan Township. The crash occurred on trail in the Township of South Algonquin, near Algonquin Park. According to an initial investigation, Corley had been headed westbound on the trail. Police received the call for the single-vehicle crash at 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The Office of the Chief Coroner has ordered a post mortem.

This is the first fatal collision reported to the Killaloe Detachment this year.