Family in shock after son charged with killing mother

Abigail Ootoova's family and a former partner described the Inuk artist's relationship with her son Jed as loving, but tumultuous.

Jed Ootoova, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder in his mother's killing.

Ottawa police said they found 54-year-old woman in medical distress inside a home on Jolliet Avenue in Vanier on Saturday evening. She would later be pronounced dead in hospital.

Daniel Ootova found out about the arrest of his younger brother and his mother's death when he was called to his grandmother's house in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

"I was just in shock," said Daniel Ootoova, 36.

Ootoova said his younger brother was a good athlete and outgoing until he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. He said his brother was sent to live with his mother after his family in Pond Inlet struggled with his care.

Mother and son battled addiction, mental illness

Daniel says his younger brother could get violent and start throwing things if he was off his medication; his grandmother thought that he would get better medical treatment in an urban centre. In 2011, Jed Ootoova moved to Ottawa to live with his mother and her boyfriend.

Denis Chavarie, Abigail's Ootoova's former boyfriend, says Ootoova loved her son Jed very much.

"She was sweet and funny, but also shy — a beautiful soul," said Chavarie from his home near Timmins, Ont. "Jed loved his mom very much and she loved him."

Chavarie says he and Ootoova first met in 2010, when he saw her selling her artwork in the Byward Market. At the time Abigail Ootoova, a gifted artist from Pond Inlet, was trying to sell her stencil and watercolour paintings to local businesses. Her work often depicted her childhood memories such as dog sledding or tobogganing.

In 2011 the couple moved in together and rented an apartment in Vanier. Shortly after, her son moved to Ottawa to get medical treatment for his schizophrenia and lived with the couple for four years.

'A roller coaster'

Chavarie says Abigail Ootoova struggled with alcohol addiction, and that she and her son frequently fought.

"It just like a roller coaster. Their relationship was up and down. (Jed) was a lot happier when his mom tried to stay sober. He became miserable when she drank, and when she drinks she becomes totally different."

Chavarie says he saw Jed struggle with delusions, but did not see him get aggressive. But he said Ootoova could be violent when drinking and had in the past hit Chavarie.

Chavarie and Ootoova broke up in 2015, shortly after he moved to Northern Ontario. He hadn't spoken to her in nearly four years.

Daniel Ootoova says his mother has experienced a lot of trauma in her life. Abigail Ootoova was separated from her parents for four years when they were diagnosed with Tuberculosis and taken down to southern Canada for treatment. Two of her older siblings were also taken to residential schools.

And prior to her moving to Ottawa a decade ago, Daniel says one of his brothers took his own life.

Concerned about brother

Ootoova said he takes some comfort that his mother won't experience any more pain. Now he's focused on his younger brother's welfare.

Both Chavarie and Daniel Ootoova say they are worried about Jed Ootoova's ability to cope in jail. They believe he needs to be hospitalized, not incarcerated.

Daniel Ootoova said he knows there are many other families coping with mental illness and addiction. He wants them to learn from his own family's tragedy.

"Something like this happens everywhere. The best thing is to talk to someone and get some help - instead of hiding away."

Abigail Ootoova is survived by her mother and three sons and two daughters.