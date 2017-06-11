Deep River homicide victim was sister of woman killed in Ottawa murder-suicide

Sommer Boudreau, whose sister was killed by her partner in Ottawa nearly 13 years ago, has been identified as the victim of an alleged second-degree murder in Deep River, Ont., earlier this week.

The 39-year-old's body was found in a duplex at 29 Rutherford Ave. the evening of Dec. 11, when police conducted a wellness check at the address.

Adam Rossi, 41, is accused of killing Boudreau. He is scheduled to appear in court in Pembroke, Ont., on Thursday.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, he faces one count of indignity to a human body.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating with the help of Deep River Police.

Ashley Boudreau killed by boyfriend in 2010

On Jan. 16, 2010, Boudreau's 24-year-old sister Ashley Boudreau was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Andrew Ferguson, at an apartment on Cambridge Street South in Ottawa.

Ferguson, 33, then took his own life.

Ontario's police watchdog investigated an Ottawa police officer who had responded to a domestic disturbance call at the same address nine days before the murder-suicide.

The officer was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing.