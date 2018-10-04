City orders Somerset House owner to make repairs

The city has ordered the owner of the historic and long-vacant Somerset House to make crucial repairs to the building in hopes of preventing it from deteriorating once winter sets in.

The owner, Tony Shahrasebi, must secure and weatherproof the building by December. He must also repair some of the heritage features like the bricks, the cornices, and the wood patterns along the side of the building by April 2019.

Assuming the owner doesn't appeal, missing the deadline will mean the city can move in and do the work — and charge the cost back to Shahrasebi.

It's the most aggressive action the city has taken against the owner in the long and turbulent history of the building. But Coun. Catherine McKenney, who is running for re-election in Somerset ward, is concerned it's not aggressive enough.

"What I'm worried about is a lot of foot-dragging," McKenney said at Thursday's meeting of the built heritage subcommittee.

"That's what's been happening at Somerset House. And I think the city is tired of it. I know I am."

She wants to make sure the city takes over repairs very quickly if it appears the owner isn't going to meet the deadline.

"We have to put some muscle behind that," she said.

Some weatherproofing

Somerset House's original corner building was built in 1899 and has served as a dry goods store, a hotel, and more recently the Duke of Somerset pub.

It partially collapsed in 2007.

Heritage manager Court Curry urged the committee to wait and see what the owner does during the appeal period. The building is somewhat weatherproofed, Curry said, but not to the extent the city feels is necessary.

"A lot will depend on the approach the owner takes in the next 30 days," he said.

The committee will get another update once the appeal period expires in November, after the municipal election.