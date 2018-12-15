Some residents of fire-damaged highrise to return home

Only some tenants of 251 Donald St. will be able to return to their homes Saturday after the building was damaged in a major fire last week, displacing more than 230 people.

Emergency crews were called to the 21-storey building east of the Vanier Parkway, just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Around 30 units on the second, third and fourth floor were severely damaged by flames, smoke and water.

Tenants living on floors five to 21 will return home Saturday afternoon, but those on the second, third and fourth floors will not be able to return, Ottawa Community Housing said.

The housing agency said it's looking into various long-term housing options for those who remain displaced.

Investigators believe the fire started in the building's electrical system in a second-floor common area.

OCH is directing people interested in making donations to the Red Cross.